Organ donation gives new lease of life to 30-year-old man in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old man here, who needed a heart transplant, got a new lease of life, after he received the heart of a brain-dead person on Wednesday under the Telangana government's organ donation programme and underwent a successful surgery at a state-run hospital.

The man, a painter, was registered on Tuesday with the Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme of the state government, Jeevandan sources said.

It is a rare for a recipient to receive an organ within a day of registering, they said.

The heart transplant surgery was performed at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and the patient's condition was stable, they said.

The heart belonged to a police constable who was declared brain dead while undergoing treatment after he met with a road accident in Khammam district on September 12.

The family members of the constable came forward to donate the heart.

A 'green channel' was arranged by traffic authorities to transport the heart from a private hospital in the city to the NIMS to avoid traffic on the road, the sources said.

Accordingly, the heart was shifted from the hospital to NIMS (a distance of about 11 km) in an ambulance in 12 minutes.

