Former Brexit minister Barclay named UK cabinet office minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Stephen Barclay, a former Brexit minister, has been appointed as Britain's next cabinet office minister as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle.

The cabinet office is at the centre of government which drives the implementation of policy. It also has a role in overseeing the implementation of new Brexit law changes.

