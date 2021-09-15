Former Brexit minister Barclay named UK cabinet office minister
Stephen Barclay, a former Brexit minister, has been appointed as Britain's next cabinet office minister as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle.
The cabinet office is at the centre of government which drives the implementation of policy. It also has a role in overseeing the implementation of new Brexit law changes.
