Foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 19 lakh seized in Mizoram

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:22 IST
Assam Rifles has seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 19.5 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 15 cases of the contraband item in Champhai town close to the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said.

The seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

