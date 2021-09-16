2 Myanmarese arrested with assault rifle, cartridges in Mizoram

Two Myanmarese have been arrested with an assault rifle and cartridges in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel conducted a joint operation on Sekul river between Zochachhuah and Vareng villages on Wednesday and made the seizure and arrests, it said.

Based on information about smuggling of arms and ammunition via Laitlang along the India-Myanmar border, the security forces intercepted a boat and searched it, finding the automatic rifle of Myanmar origin and 26 cartridges in it, the statement said.

