China will "unswervingly" support healthy development of private economy - vice premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:31 IST
China's vice premier Liu He said on Thursday that China will "unswervingly" support the healthy development of the private economy, as well as exploring ways to alleviate pressure from rapidly rising costs on small firms, according to state media.

The government needs to increase policy transparency and predictability for small firms and protect their intellectual property rights to promote equal competition, Liu said in a written statement to a forum in Guangzhou, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China will make better use of capital markets to help small firms grow, Liu was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

