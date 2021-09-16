Left Menu

Rider injured in motorcycle blast in Punjab's Jalalabad succumbs to injuries

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:36 IST
Rider injured in motorcycle blast in Punjab's Jalalabad succumbs to injuries
A 22-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries when the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Punjab's Fazilka district, has succumbed to injuries, police said on Thursday.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reach the site where the blast occurred, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi in Jalalabad to meet a relative, police said.

When he reached near a bank, the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded, wounding him, they said on Wednesday.

He was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Jatinder Singh Aulakh on Thursday told PTI that an NIA team would visit the site for examination while a forensic team from Chandigarh is already there to carry out its analysis and collect samples.

The area has been cordoned off and a team of senior police officers are present at the site, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

