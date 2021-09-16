Maha: Protesters put boat on road to highlight potholes

To protest a pothole-riddled road in Thane district, locals resorted to a novel protest.

They put a small inflatable boat over potholes filled with muddy water along the Bhiwandi-Wada road on Wednesday. Videos of young men in life jackets `rowing' the dinghy at various spots went viral on social media.

Boats were also ''available on hire'', the protesters announced. Recently, Union Minister of State and local MP Kapil Patil had warned of agitation against toll collection on the road if its condition did not improve.

