VHP, Bajrang Dal protest Mysuru temple demolition

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:39 IST
Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Thursday staged a protest near Kadri in the city and raised slogans against the state government protesting against the demolition of Mahadevamma temple in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district recently.

The protesters demanded reconstruction of the temple and disciplinary action against Nanjangud tahsildar and Mysuru additional deputy commissioner responsible for the demolition.

Addressing the protesters, VHP regional secretary M B Puranik said the protest should be seen as a warning. The government has committed a mistake which should be corrected, he said.

The temple was demolished on a directive from the state chief secretary to clear all illegal religious structures across the state, following orders from the Supreme Court.

