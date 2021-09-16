E-Seva Kendra launched in Uttarakhand High Court

Chief Justice R S Chauhan inaugurated an e-Seva Kendra in the Uttarakhand High Court premises here on Thursday in a bid to make justice more accessible to all.

A brainchild of the Chief Justice, the initiative is a user interface to provide information to litigants.

The e-Seva Kendra is the first service centre of its kind in the state that will dispense information such as updated status of cases, date of hearing, the court in which a hearing is to take place among other necessary details, Registrar General of the High Court Dhananjay Chaturvedi said.

Under the e-Court project assistance regarding the facilities available digitally, information about the leave of judges, District Legal Services Authority, State Legal Services Authorities, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee will also be provided, he said.

The next e-service centre will be started in Almora and gradually such centres will also be established in all the district courts of the state.

