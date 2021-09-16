Left Menu

E-Seva Kendra launched in Uttarakhand High Court

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:14 IST
E-Seva Kendra launched in Uttarakhand High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice R S Chauhan inaugurated an e-Seva Kendra in the Uttarakhand High Court premises here on Thursday in a bid to make justice more accessible to all.

A brainchild of the Chief Justice, the initiative is a user interface to provide information to litigants.

The e-Seva Kendra is the first service centre of its kind in the state that will dispense information such as updated status of cases, date of hearing, the court in which a hearing is to take place among other necessary details, Registrar General of the High Court Dhananjay Chaturvedi said.

Under the e-Court project assistance regarding the facilities available digitally, information about the leave of judges, District Legal Services Authority, State Legal Services Authorities, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee will also be provided, he said.

The next e-service centre will be started in Almora and gradually such centres will also be established in all the district courts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021