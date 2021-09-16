Left Menu

NIA starts probe into bomb blast at Bengal BJP MP's house

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:10 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday started its investigation into last week's bomb explosion outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

A two-member NIA team went to Bhatpara, inspected the house and spoke to Singh who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The NIA sleuths also talked to the policemen posted at his residence. Besides, they went to the local police station and held a discussion with the investigating officers regarding their findings on the matter, the officer added.

Unidentified people hurled bombs at the residence of the Barrackpore MP on September 8. The police arrested two persons in this connection. The NIA took over the probe earlier this week.

Another explosion occurred near his house occurred on September 14.

Singh has alleged that the Trinamool Congress was trying to kill him, his family members and people close to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

