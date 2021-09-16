Punjab: Motorcycle rider injured in fuel tank blast dies, forensic team collects sample

A 22-year-old man injured after the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Punjab's Fazilka has died, police said Thursday.

A forensic team collected samples from the site and is expected to give a report within a week, a senior police official said Thursday evening.

He said the police could make any further comment only after the report is received.

The incident took place around 8 pm Wednesday when Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi in Jalalabad to meet a relative, police said.

When he reached near a bank, the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded, leaving him injured, they had said Wednesday.

He was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries Thursday, they said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Jatinder Singh Aulakh on Thursday said a team of the National Investigation Agency is expected to visit the site for examination.

The blast site was cordoned off earlier on Thursday.

