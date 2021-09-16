Left Menu

Five-year-old girl "raped" in Telangana, teen held

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:09 IST
Five-year-old girl "raped" in Telangana, teen held
A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an intermediate student in Jagtial district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place at Thummenala village on Wednesday.

The victim's mother filed a complaint with the police following which a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC was registered against the 18-year-old boy. The accused, neighbour of the girl, was taken into custody, Jagtial District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma said.

The girl was sent to Government Hospital in Jagtial town for medical examination, police said. Further probe is underway.

