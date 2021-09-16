NCSC asks Punjab govt to consider quota in promotion of judicial officers from SC category

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes directed the Punjab government to consider giving reservation in the promotion of judicial officers and other court employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes category.

While hearing a petition titled ‘Denial of reservation in promotion to Scheduled Caste employees in Courts in the State of Punjab’, Commission chairman Vijay Sampla asked the Punjab government to submit the progress report to the panel within the next two weeks.

The petitioner who approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had informed that the state government passed a law -- Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006.

According to the Act, Group A and B employees will get 14 per cent reservation, and group C and D 20 per cent reservation in promotions.

The petitioner claimed that these provisions had never been implemented in the case of judicial services and for other court employees, the NCSC said in a statement.

During the hearing, Sampla said the Supreme Court in ‘State of Bihar and another Vs Bal Mukund Saha and others (2000)’ case had held that any office or establishment of the Judiciary of the State of Bihar concerned with appointments to public services and posts in connection with affairs of the Judiciary of the State of Bihar would fall within the sweep of the term 'establishment'.

''On similar lines, engagement of judicial officers and other court employees in various courts of Punjab must be in the 'establishment' category of the state government,” he said “After hearing the parties in detail, the Commission recommends that the Home Ministry of the Punjab Government will immediately move the file for implementation, in accordance with the reservation rules for the state. Progress made in the matter should be intimated to the Commission within two weeks,” the NCSC chairman added.

The Commission also expressed its displeasure over the fact that no concrete action has been taken on the recommendations given by the Commission in its previous hearings, even after the lapse of considerable time.

PTI UZM SRY

