Gas agency owner held in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan

An owner of an LPG cylinder distribution agency from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly passing on information about the Indian Army's movement to Pakistani handlers, police said.

Sandeep Kumar (30), a resident of Narhar village in Jhunjhunu district, was arrested on charges of espionage in a joint operation of the intelligence wing of Rajasthan police and military intelligence.

He is said to have leaked strategic information and photographs related to the Indian Army while delivering LPG cylinders in Army premises, the police said. The accused was lured for money by Pakistani handlers to leak sensitive information and photographs of Narhar army base. The accused was detained on September 12 for interrogation, DGP (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said in a statement. He said the accused man's Pakistani handlers had asked for sensitive information in July. A case was registered against the accused, who was then arrested on Thursday.

