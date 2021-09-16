Left Menu

Two adults have right to choose matrimonial partner irrespective of their religion: HC

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:32 IST
Two adults have right to choose matrimonial partner irrespective of their religion: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has said that two adults have the right to choose their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion they profess.

The bench comprising justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Deepak Verma passed the order on a petition filed by Shifa Hasan and her Hindu partner. The petitioners said they are in love with each other and living together on their own will, but faced a threat to their lives.

The court granted protection to the interfaith couple and said not even their parents can object to their relationship.

''It cannot be disputed that two adults have the right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them,'' the bench said.

''As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship,'' added the bench. The court directed the police to ensure the petitioners are not subjected to any harassment by the father of the womanor by any other person. It was submitted that woman had also filed an application for converting to Hinduism. On the said application, the District Magistrate had called for a report from the police station concerned. As per the report, the man's father is not agreeable to the marriage, though his mother was. The woman’s both parents are opposed to the relationship.

In view of the same, the couple approached the High Court claiming that there is a threat to their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021