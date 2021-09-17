West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta
17-09-2021
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country to constitutional rule within six months, the president of the bloc's commission said.
At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said ECOWAS would freeze the bank accounts and impose travel bans for junta members and their relatives and called for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde, who was ousted last week.
