Left Menu

J-K administration orders periodic character, background verification of govt employees

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued an order directing periodic verification of character and antecedents of the government employees.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-09-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 04:02 IST
J-K administration orders periodic character, background verification of govt employees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued an order directing periodic verification of character and antecedents of the government employees. An order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) stated that every government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant.

Involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition/ secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional act are some of the aspects that will be looked at during the periodic checks. The order further listed more checks including "failure to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign Government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India's national and security interests."

"Failure to report unauthorized association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service," is another criterion in the order. Upon failing the slew of criterias listed in the order, the administration has deicide to hold promotions of government employees.

"In the event, such employee(s) (defaulters) are due for promotion (Functional/Non-functional), their cases shall be put on hold immediately," reads the order. Such cases will then be submitted to the union territory-level 'Screening Committee'.

On confirmation of the adverse report by the committee action will be taken against the employee(s), which may include termination from government services. "The decision of the UT Level Screening Committee can be reviewed by the Review Committee, on reference to it by the UT Level Screening Committee or on the representation of any aggrieved employee(s)," said the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021