J-K administration orders periodic character, background verification of govt employees

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued an order directing periodic verification of character and antecedents of the government employees. An order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) stated that every government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant.

Involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition/ secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional act are some of the aspects that will be looked at during the periodic checks. The order further listed more checks including "failure to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign Government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India's national and security interests."

"Failure to report unauthorized association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service," is another criterion in the order. Upon failing the slew of criterias listed in the order, the administration has deicide to hold promotions of government employees.

"In the event, such employee(s) (defaulters) are due for promotion (Functional/Non-functional), their cases shall be put on hold immediately," reads the order. Such cases will then be submitted to the union territory-level 'Screening Committee'.

On confirmation of the adverse report by the committee action will be taken against the employee(s), which may include termination from government services. "The decision of the UT Level Screening Committee can be reviewed by the Review Committee, on reference to it by the UT Level Screening Committee or on the representation of any aggrieved employee(s)," said the order. (ANI)

