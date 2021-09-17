Left Menu

Man held for sharing Narhar Army camp information with Pakistani handler

The State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command arrested an Indian gas agency in charge, Sandeep Kumar for supplying sensitive information and photos of Army Camp Narhar to a Pakistani handler, the Intelligence official informed on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-09-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 04:43 IST
Indian Gas Agency Incharge, Sandeep Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command arrested an Indian gas agency in charge, Sandeep Kumar for supplying sensitive information and photos of Army Camp Narhar to a Pakistani handler, the Intelligence official informed on Thursday. The press note stated, "The team has arrested Sandeep Kumar, an Indian Gas Agency in charge, who used to share the information of Narhar Army Camp with a Pakistani Handler via Whatsapp or voice calls or video calls."

In a press note issued by State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command, an official Umesh Mishra said, "The accused was interrogated on September 12 and later arrested after recording his statements." During the process of interrogation, the accused informed that he is 30-year-old and hails from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. He works at an Indian Gas Agency, situated near Narhar Army Camp, the press note read.

Further, it stated that Sandeep used to share the information of Narhar Army Camp with a Pakistani handling officer in July 2021. After checking his cell phone, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him. (ANI)

