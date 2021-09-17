Left Menu

Mumbai: 9 labourers injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of Friday, injuring nine labourers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2021 06:24 IST
Visual from Mumbai where a portion of a flyover collapsed. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of Friday, injuring nine labourers. City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

