Left Menu

Kerala man booked for marrying minor

Kerala Police registered a case against a 25-year-old man and parents of a minor girl in Malappuram in connection with a case of child marriage.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:52 IST
Kerala man booked for marrying minor
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police registered a case against a 25-year-old man and parents of a minor girl in Malappuram in connection with a case of child marriage. The case was registered at Karuvarakundu police station here on Saturday after police got secret information regarding the child marriage. The marriage was held a week back.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector Manoj Parayatta said, "We have recorded the statement of the minor girl. Police registered a case against the parents of the girl, husband and the Muslim cleric who conducted the marriage among others. A detailed probe is underway and arrest will be made after collecting all evidence." "Child marriage is a serious offence that will attract a punishment of five years imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh fine. Those abetting the marriage which may include the guests who participated in the marriage, caterers and videographers can be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act," he said.

Parayatta stressed that strict action will be taken against those who are involved. "Police will take strict action against those involved in the incident. Also, we have urged the public to inform us about any similar incidents so that it can be prevented," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021