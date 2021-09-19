Left Menu

Man held for sharing obscene pics in son's school Whatsapp group

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:54 IST
Man held for sharing obscene pics in son's school Whatsapp group
  • Country:
  • India

A 44 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene pictures in his son's school whatsapp group, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on a complaint from the school headmaster in Avadi that such pictures were being received from the contact number of a Class VI student included in the group, a City Police release said.

Probe revealed that the father of the student concerned had shared such pictures and videos in his son's school Whatsapp group, the release said, adding the man has been since arrested and remanded to custody.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a three year-old child who was abudcted from here was traced in Nagpur within hours of the incident, police said.

In a seperate release, police said the child of a couple from Bihar, working here, was missing and a complaint was preferred on Sunday morning.

Police probe revealed two persons from Madhya Pradesh, living nearby, had kidnapped the boy and they were found to be travelling in a train.

Railway Protection Force personnel in Nagpur, who received information about the incient, nabbed the duo and rescued the child, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021