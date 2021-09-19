Man held for sharing obscene pics in son's school Whatsapp group

A 44 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene pictures in his son's school whatsapp group, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on a complaint from the school headmaster in Avadi that such pictures were being received from the contact number of a Class VI student included in the group, a City Police release said.

Probe revealed that the father of the student concerned had shared such pictures and videos in his son's school Whatsapp group, the release said, adding the man has been since arrested and remanded to custody.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a three year-old child who was abudcted from here was traced in Nagpur within hours of the incident, police said.

In a seperate release, police said the child of a couple from Bihar, working here, was missing and a complaint was preferred on Sunday morning.

Police probe revealed two persons from Madhya Pradesh, living nearby, had kidnapped the boy and they were found to be travelling in a train.

Railway Protection Force personnel in Nagpur, who received information about the incient, nabbed the duo and rescued the child, the release said.

