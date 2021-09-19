Left Menu

Boy missing after falling into drain in Bhubaneswar, oppn protest

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy went missing after falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jyotirmaya Behera, a class 10 student, fell into the drain near Lane 7 in Shatabdi Nagar Bank Colony in Siripur, they said.

Jyotirmaya was on the way to attend a tuition class on his bicycle when the incident happened, his family said.

''We exactly cannot say how he fell into the drain but eyewitnesses said he fell down from his bicycle and then slipped into the open drain,'' a family member said.

Jyotirmaya's cycle and a slipper were recovered but there was no trace of him, police said.

Police and the fire brigade personnel were searching for him, they said.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, who visited the accident site, said all efforts were being made to rescue the boy.

Alleging negligence to be the cause for the incident, members of Chatra Congress, led by MLA Suresh Routray, staged a dharna near the accident site, demanding justice.

He alleged that drains across the city continued to remain open despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing a Rs 1,000 crore package for their improvement in March, 2019.

''Where has the money gone? Why do the drains continue to remain open,'' Routray asked.

BJP's Bhubaneswar president Babu Singh lodged a complaint at the Khandagiri police station against Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner, holding him responsible for the mishap.

The BJP also announced that it will stage a dharna outside the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office at 11 am on Monday.

In 2015, a nine-year-old boy died after falling into a drain in Behera Sahi in Nayapalli police station area in the city. A teacher also fell into a drain in 2017, BMC officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

