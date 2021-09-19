Search operation underway along LoC in J-K's Uri sector after Army detects suspicious movement

A search operation was launched along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Army detected suspicious movement in the area, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

''Suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri sector last night,'' PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Searches in the area are underway, he said.

