Left Menu

Resolve incorrect meter reading complaints quickly: Chadha to DJB officials

Algorithmic trends of all such bills have to be checked by the officers, he said.Chadha said bills generated on average will not be tolerated.It is the responsibility of the DJB to provide our consumers accurate bills so that they have no complaints whatsoever.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:40 IST
Resolve incorrect meter reading complaints quickly: Chadha to DJB officials
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday asked officials to quickly resolve complaints of bills being generated on the basis of incorrect meter readings.

Chadha conducted a surprise inspection at the GTB Enclave Zonal Revenue Office on account of a large number of such complaints from the area and adjoining places like Seemapuri and Sundar Nagri.

''It has come to my notice that in the last few billing rounds during COVID-19, the bills were generated based on incorrect meter readings. Algorithmic trends of all such bills have to be checked by the officers,'' he said.

Chadha said bills generated ''on average'' will not be tolerated.

''It is the responsibility of the DJB to provide our consumers accurate bills so that they have no complaints whatsoever. This kind of corruption will not be tolerated,'' a statement quoted him as saying.

There are many instances when an ''average bill'' is generated for a DJB consumer. For instance, when the meter is locked, or if the consumer is not at home at the time the bill is being generated, etc. Only in such cases, the DJB allows an average bill to be generated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021