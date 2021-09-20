Left Menu

Ganesh idol immersion passes off peacefully

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:48 IST
Ganesh idol immersion passes off peacefully
Representative image
Hyderabad, Sept 20 (PTI): Immersion of Lord Ganesha idols that continued here for the second day on Monday passed off peacefully with no untoward incident.

Thousands of the idols of different sizes and forms, including the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol measuring 40-foot tall this year, were immersed in water bodies in the city and across Telangana on Sunday, marking the conclusion of Vinayaka Chaviti festivities.

State Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy tweeted: ''I appreciate your remarkable contribution to the completion of this mega event #GaneshImmersion2021 successfully and incident- free, this coordination and support enhances the image of our State and the police. I thank everyone and all other departments and volunteers for making this happen.'' Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar also tweeted:''The Hyderabad City Police remains ever grateful to the community for partnering in the successful immersion of more than 20,000 Ganesh idols.'' With the immersion procession completing, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with other departments, commenced cleaning up roads and removing puja material and debris from the water bodies.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Ganesh immersion processions in the city and across the State, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

