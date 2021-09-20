Left Menu

PM Modi, Amit Shah condole demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi in a tweet said, "The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri Ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting various streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him space in his feet. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah also condoled the ABAP President's death and tweeted, "The president of Akhara Parishad Shri Narendra Giri Ji's entire life was devoted to the promotion, upliftment and human service of spirituality and religion. We have lost a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture due to his demise. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet. Om Shanti." "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri Ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss for all of us. His whole life was dedicated to society. Praying to the Lord to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear the loss. Om Shanti," said BJP National President, J P Nadda in a tweet today.

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday. A forensic team and a special team has reached the site. An investigation into the incident is underway. Senior officials are also present at the site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

