CJI, Justice U U Lalit visit Prez to invite him for NALSA’s legal awareness event on Gandhi Jayanti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:02 IST
CJI, Justice U U Lalit visit Prez to invite him for NALSA's legal awareness event on Gandhi Jayanti
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and the senior most judge Justice U U Lalit Monday visited President Ram Nath Kovind to invite him to become the chief guest in a function to be organised by the NALSA on October 2 for spreading awareness about legal services.

The CJI, who is the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) , was accompanied by Justice Lalit, the Executive Chairperson of NALSA, for inviting the President, the apex court official said.

NALSA, on Gandhi Jayanti day, would hold a function to galvanise the activities for spreading awareness about legal services ahead of the launch of legal services week which will be held from November 8 to 14.

The National Lok Adalat, held in 33 states and union territories on September 11 under the aegis of NALSA, had disposed of over 15 lakh of more than 33 lakh pending and pre-litigation cases were settled, and a whopping Rs 2,281 crore awarded .

