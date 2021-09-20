Left Menu

Soldier shot dead by colleague: Army

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:38 IST
An Army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A defence spokesman here said the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district this afternoon.

''The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier,'' the spokesman said.

“The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest military hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' he added.

He said an enquiry as per the laid down procedures has been ordered into the incident.

''All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the investigation,'' he added. PTI MIJ RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

