White House: apparent use of whips on Haitian migrants not acceptable
The White House said on Monday that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate. "I have seen some of the footage. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," she said.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate.
"I have seen some of the footage. I don't have the full context. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
"I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Mexico
- Haitian
- United States
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
Mexico City to replace Columbus statue on central avenue
Mexico City to replace Columbus statue with one of indigenous woman
Talos says not responsible for oil leak in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Mexico reports 5,127 new COVID-19 cases, 330 more deaths