White House: apparent use of whips on Haitian migrants not acceptable

The White House said on Monday that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate. "I have seen some of the footage. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:46 IST
"I have seen some of the footage. I don't have the full context. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

