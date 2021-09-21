Kerala DGP directs police to take quick and stern action against those attacking healthcare workers

Kerala state police chief Anil Kant on Tuesday directed the police force in the state to take stern action in cases of attack against healthcare workers.

The directive of the DGP came on the basis of an earlier high court order in this regard.

A release issued by the DGP's office said that the direction was issued to the Station House Officers (SHOs) to take ''immediate action'' on complaints filed by public or hospital employees or hospitals against attack on healthcare workers.

''The district police chiefs should ensure that an efficient investigation should be conducted against those who attack the health workers. The Zone IGs and Range DIGs should evaluate the action taken by the district police chiefs and issue necessary directions,'' the release said.

The police chief also directed to strengthen the police aid posts at the hospitals.

The night patrolling in the state will also be increased for extra vigil to maintain law and order, the release said. The DGP's office said night patrolling from 10 PM to 5 AM will be strengthened in the state at all junctions, by-roads, ATM counters, religious paces and other areas.

