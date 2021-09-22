Left Menu

Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln vaccine doses by year end

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 01:19 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated on Tuesday that China aims to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of the year.

Xi made the pledge in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he stressed China's peaceful intentions in international relations, saying that China would never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony.

Xi spoke after U.S. President Joe Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance during his first United Nations address on Tuesday. {nL1N2QN1BX]

