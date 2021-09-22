Left Menu

Lawyer sends legal notice to Javed Akhar, asks him to apologise for remarks against RSS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:48 IST
A city-based lawyer on Wednesday sent a legal notice to lyricist Javed Akhtar for allegedly making ''false and defamatory'' remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it.

The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, also said he would file a criminal case seeking damages of Rs 100 crore from Akhtar, if he fails to tender an ''unconditional written apology'' and withdraw all his statements within seven days from receipt of the notice.

Akhtar (76) in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

The lawyer's notice claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar has committed an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

