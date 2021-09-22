Price of commodities

Following are today's commodities prices (all rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5,400-6,600, Medium 3,800-4,400, Jowar 2,000-2,600, Jaggery Cube 3,800-4,000, Jaggery Ball 4,200-4,500, Coriander Seed 11,000-13,000: Chillis Fine 32,000-35,000, Potato Big 1,200-1,400, Medium 800-1,000, Onion Big 1,200-1,500, Medium 800-1,200, Small 200-800, Tamarind 14,000-17,000, Garlic 400-800: Horsegram 3,500-4,200, Wheat 2,400-3,000, Turmeric 9,000-13,000, Turdhal 9,000-10,000, Green Gram Dhal 8,500-9,000, Black Gram Dal 8,600-12,000, Bengal Gramdhal 6,000-7,000, Mustard 8,500-9,500, Gingelly 11,500-14,500, Sugar 3,600-3,700, Groundnut Seed 9,500-11,500, Copra 20,000-20,200, Groundnut oil (10kg): 1,600-1,800 Coconut Oil (10kg) 2,000-2,400, Gingelly Oil 1,800-3,100, Ghee (5kg): 2,150-2,450.

