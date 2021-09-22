Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly approves Chanakya University establishment bill

Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved the Chanakya University establishment bill introduced by Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:38 IST
Visual from the Karnataka Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved the Chanakya University establishment bill introduced by Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan. However, the bill is pending approval by the Legislative council.

Briefing media persons after the bill was passed in the Lower House, Ashwathnarayan said, "The government is putting emphasis on quality education. Anyone who comes forward in this regard will be encouraged. Some have scoffed at giving land to the new university." His remarks referred to Congress for allegedly opposing the allotment of land to the University.

"However, there have been examples in the past where governments have provided state land for health, education and industrial purposes. So it is not necessary to make complaints against land allotment for the new university," the minister said. Ashwathnarayan said there were instances where some institutions were given land free of charge.

He emphasised that the land is allotted to Chanakya university only for benefit of the society and is not intended to benefit any individual. Chanakya university is to be established in an area spanning over 116 acres in the Aerospace Park near Devanahalli in the outskirts of Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

