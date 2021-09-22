Iraq central bank supports creation of sovereign wealth fund - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:08 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq's central bank said it supports the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to be used by future generations, state news agency INA reported on Wednesday.
Also Read: Braving intimidation, hundreds of Iraqi women run for parliament
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
Advertisement