Security forces defuse 4 bombs in J-K's Poonch district

Security forces on Wednesday defused four ''sticky'' bombs, which were seized from an over ground worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

These were destroyed at Bharirakh in Mendhar by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

The ''sticky'' bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from Mehmood Hussain, the officials said.

