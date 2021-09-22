Left Menu

Security forces defuse 4 bombs in J-K's Poonch district

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 19:09 IST
Security forces defuse 4 bombs in J-K's Poonch district
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Wednesday defused four ''sticky'' bombs, which were seized from an over ground worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

These were destroyed at Bharirakh in Mendhar by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

The ''sticky'' bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from Mehmood Hussain, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021