HC directs HR&CE to revise rent once in three years

The Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department to revise the rent from the lease holders of the properties of temples coming under its jurisdiction, once in every three years and collect a 'fair' rent.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of a batch of writ petitions from Kongu Vellalar Matric Higher Secondary School in Perundurai in Erode district and four others,challenging the rents fixed by the Chellandiamman Temple on July 27, 2018.

The judge said that the HR&CE Commissioner shall issue circulars to all his subordinate authorities to fix fair rents in respect of all the properties belonging to the religious institutions across the State strictly in accordance with the procedures as contemplated under Section 34-A of the HR&CE Act.

He shall also ensure that fair rent fixation/re-fixation/enhancement, as the case may be, are being done once in three years in respect of all the properties of the religious institutions by following the procedures as contemplated under the section.

The judge was dismissing the petitions after giving liberty to the aggrieved petitioners to approach the appellate commissioner under sub-section 3 to Section 34-A of the Act. ''This being the procedures contemplated, the writ petitioners have approached this Court at the stage of demand notice. Accordingly, the writ petitions are not entertainable at this point of time, the judge added and gave the directions.

