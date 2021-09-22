UP: Constable critically injured in attempt to pacify warring groups

A police constable attached to the emergency response helpline here suffered serious injuries on Tuesday when he had gone to resolve a dispute between two warring sides, following which 11 people were booked on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the police, eight people have been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, constable Siyaram Dwivedi attached with Dial-112 PRV (Police Response Vehicle) had gone to a village under Jaisinghpur police station to resolve a dispute between two groups, after one of the sides had sought help from the 'Dial-112' helpline.

As things escalated, both sides thrashed the policeman.

He was referred to Lucknow for treatment from the district hospital in Sultanpur.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said eight people have been taken into custody and additional force has been deployed to maintain peace.

Based on the complaint of Sub-inspector Duryodhan Lal, a case has been registered against 11 named persons and a dozen unknown people, he said.

