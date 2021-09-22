Left Menu

Poland's broadcast regulator approves U.S.-owned broadcaster TV license extension

Updated: 22-09-2021 22:54 IST
Poland's broadcasting regulator on Wednesday extended an operating lisense for the U.S.-owned, anti-government news channel TVN24, which critics say is a target of ruling party efforts to quash media freedom.

Poland's most popular news channel's lisense was set to expire on Sept. 26 but it was not clear whether it would be granted an extension after the Polish lower house of parliament (Sejm) passed a bill that would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters.

TVN, the parent company of TVN24, has been owned by U.S. entities since 2015 via a firm registered in the European Union to meet Polish legal requirements that ban non-European firms from owning more than 49% of Polish media.

