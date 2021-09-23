Algeria closes airspace to Moroccan aviation
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Algeria's supreme security council decided on Wednesday to close Algerian airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, the Algerian presidency said.
The decision came "in view of the continued provocations and hostile practices on the Moroccan side,' it added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement