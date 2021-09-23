Criminal involved in cow slaughter held in UP's Fatehpur following encounter: Police

A criminal involved in cow slaughter and who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest was held in this Uttar Pradesh district following an encounter on Wednesday night, police said.

The criminal, identified as Aleem, a resident of Jahanabad police station area, sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the encounter and was sent to Kanpur for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the encounter took place at around 10 pm in the Bindki police station area. Another criminal, Qayoom Natt, managed to escape.

The SP said Aleem was involved in slaughtering cows and was absconding for five years. Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

An illegal country-made pistol and ammunition were seized from his possession, the SP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the absconding criminal.

