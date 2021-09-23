Left Menu

‘Villagers attack police team, snatch cop’s rifle, injure two constables’

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 23-09-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 01:03 IST
‘Villagers attack police team, snatch cop’s rifle, injure two constables’
  • Country:
  • India

A police team visiting a village near here to nab a man creating a scene in front of his adversary’s house was attacked by the villagers who began pelting stones at policemen and their vehicle and injured two constables, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Nazarganj village under the Baheri police station area on Tuesday night when the father of the berserk Dalit youth Manoj Kumar also snatched the rifle of one of the injured constables, Ankur, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Though the rifle was recovered in the night itself, its magazine could not be located recovered, he said, adding the police have detained six persons in this connection.

Aggarwal said Manoj had some old altercation with his neighbour Kunwar Pal and irked over some issue, he became naked and began creating a scene outside Pal’s house, following which the police had to rush to the village to control a berserk Manoj, the SP said.

But as the police team reached the village, the women of Manoj’s family and some villagers began pelting stone at them and their vehicle and Manoj’s father Ram Bharose snatched Constable Ankur’s rifle, Aggarwal said.

Another Constable Laxmanendra too was injured in the melee, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021