Union Minister Bhatt visits forward areas in Tawang, receives Vijay Mashaal

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and received the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) at the Tawang War Memorial and paid tribute to the martyrs.

ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:40 IST
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt receives the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal'. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @AjaybhattBJP4UK). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and received the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) at the Tawang War Memorial and paid tribute to the martyrs. The MoS interacted with NCC cadets at Tawang.

"Attended the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations at Tawang and witnessed the cultural programs performed by artists from residents and Indian Army," Bhatt tweeted. The minister, who also interacted with army jawans in forward locations of the district.

He paid tributes to Subedar Joginder Singh of 1st Battalion of Sikh Regiment at the WarMemorial in the Bumla area in Arunachal Pradesh. The MoS also paid tribute to MVC Jaswant Singh Rawat at Jaswantgarh. (ANI)

