Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday, the police said. In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said: "Encounter has started at Kashwa area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job."

Further details are awaited. Earlier, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.

Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat, who is a shopkeeper by profession and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J-K police read. (ANI)

