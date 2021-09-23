Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kashwa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday, the police said.
Further details are awaited. Earlier, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.
Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat, who is a shopkeeper by profession and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.
"Today at about 9:45 pm, the Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot," the statement issued by the J-K police read. (ANI)
