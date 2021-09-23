POCSO case victim ends life in Kerala

A 16-year-old girl, sexually abused by a neighbour two months ago, was found hanging in her house at Konni in this district, police said on Thursday.

Her father, a rubber tapping worker, was at work and her paternal grand mother was only at home when she took the extreme step in the morning, they said.

A native of Kaithakkara, the girl was reportedly under mental stress and depression after the incident in July this year.

The 31-year-old neighbour was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the incident and has been lodged in jail, police added.

