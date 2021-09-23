Left Menu

POCSO case victim ends life in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:06 IST
A 16-year-old girl, sexually abused by a neighbour two months ago, was found hanging in her house at Konni in this district, police said on Thursday.

Her father, a rubber tapping worker, was at work and her paternal grand mother was only at home when she took the extreme step in the morning, they said.

A native of Kaithakkara, the girl was reportedly under mental stress and depression after the incident in July this year.

The 31-year-old neighbour was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the incident and has been lodged in jail, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

