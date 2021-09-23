Defence ministry promulgates framework in utilisation of all types of simulators

The defence ministry on Thursday said it promulgated existing norms to ensure synergy in utilisation of all types of simulators by the armed forces and it will also entail maintenance of the equipment by Indian companies.

It said a detailed ''action plan'' with assigned responsibilities to all the constituents of the ministry and industrial associations will be followed to revitalise the exploitation of simulators by the armed forces with an aim of achieving a cost effective, efficient and smart training process. The ministry said the framework for ''increased utilisation'' of simulators by the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) lays emphasis on indigenous design and development as well as outsourcing of operation and maintenance of the simulators to Indian companies. The three services use a range of simulators to train its personnel to operate various military systems and platforms including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters.

''Avenues of application of simulation technology will be constantly explored to achieve a high-level of operational preparedness while reducing expenditure on training and preserving the life of equipment,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said the policy will be applicable to all types of existing simulators as well as those be procured in the future by the armed forces. ''The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has promulgated the framework for enhanced and synergised utilisation of simulators by the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard,'' the statement said. ''The overarching vision is to transform to simulation-based training across all military domains for combatants, leaders, maintainers, administrators, life science experts, procurement and financial agencies and thus achieve cost effective, efficient, safe, fast-paced and smart training,'' it said.

The ministry said the goals and objectives of the framework included reducing the utilisation of ''live equipment'', rolling out plans for phased induction of simulators and to factor in requirement of simulators at the planning stage of procurement of any platforms. It is also aimed at coordination among various agencies of the government to assess combined requirements of simulators during procurement.

''A detailed action plan with assigned responsibility to all the constituents of MoD and industrial association will be followed to revitalise the exploitation of simulators by the three services and the ICG,'' the ministry said. ''The Indian agencies involved in development, production and maintenance would be engaged by the services to ensure highest level of indigenisation for production, deployment and maintenance of the military simulators,'' it said.

