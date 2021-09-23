Left Menu

Flesh trade racket busted in Navi Mumbai; two women held, four others rescued

Police have arrested two women for allegedly operating a sex racket in Navi Mumbai, and rescued four others from the flesh trade, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:30 IST
Flesh trade racket busted in Navi Mumbai; two women held, four others rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two women for allegedly operating a sex racket in Navi Mumbai, and rescued four others from the flesh trade, an official said on Thursday. The arrest was made following a raid conducted by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch at a restaurant in Vashi on Wednesday, he said.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off given by an organization, the official added.

The two accused women aged 32 and 25 as well as the victims, who are in the age group of 19 to 22, belong to Alwar in Rajasthan, senior police inspector Parag Sonawane said.

The victims include the daughter of one of the accused women, he said. The two accused have been booked under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The offense against them was registered at the APMC police station on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021