Flesh trade racket busted in Navi Mumbai; two women held, four others rescued

Police have arrested two women for allegedly operating a sex racket in Navi Mumbai, and rescued four others from the flesh trade, an official said on Thursday. The arrest was made following a raid conducted by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch at a restaurant in Vashi on Wednesday, he said.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off given by an organization, the official added.

The two accused women aged 32 and 25 as well as the victims, who are in the age group of 19 to 22, belong to Alwar in Rajasthan, senior police inspector Parag Sonawane said.

The victims include the daughter of one of the accused women, he said. The two accused have been booked under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The offense against them was registered at the APMC police station on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)