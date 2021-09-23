Left Menu

Maha: Man hides his previous marriages from third wife; booked for cheating

A case has been registered against a man at Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane for allegedly cheating a woman by tying the knot with her without telling her about his two previous marriages, police said on Thursday.The case against the accused, Sunilkumar Raghupati Sharma, was registered under IPC sections 420 cheating and 495 marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted at Mumbra police station.

A case has been registered against a man at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly cheating a woman by tying the knot with her without telling her about his two previous marriages, police said on Thursday.

The case against the accused, Sunilkumar Raghupati Sharma, was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 495 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) at Mumbra police station. As per the complaint lodged by the woman, she married Sharma earlier this month at Diva in Thane. However, she was later shocked to know that he had married twice earlier, police said in a statement. The woman claimed in the complaint that the man used to beat his first wife and had driven her away. Later on, he married another woman and they had two children out of that wedlock. However, that marriage also did not work out, the police said.

Investigation into the case was on and police have not arrested the man so far.

