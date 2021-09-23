Left Menu

Man attacks prosecutor in court after being convicted for murder

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:34 IST
An accused attacked the public prosecutor after being convicted in a case of murder in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the court of additional sessions judge at Kalyan.

The court on Wednesday convicted Akash Raju Tawde in a 2016 murder case and informed him that he would be sentenced on September 29, a police official said.

Upon hearing this, Tawde jumped out of the dock and landed a blow on the additional public prosecutor, he said.

He also abused the prosecutor, saying “this was only a trailer, the picture is not over yet, I will finish you,'' the official said.

Police personnel and lawyers present in the courtroom overpowered Tawde. A fresh case under IPC section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty) was registered against him, the official added.

