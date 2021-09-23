Mayors in Delhi spell out vision: Cleaner, greener city; intensive anti-dengue campaign

The three mayors in Delhi spelt out a vision for the capital on Thursday, promising to make the city garbage-free in few months, planting more trees and running an intensive campaign starting next month to keep vector-borne diseases under control.

At a press conference held at the Civic Centre, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal concurred that making Delhi 'dhalo-free' soon was the shared goal of three civic bodies, ahead of the municipal elections due in 2022.

Dhalaos or garbage dump yards are traditionally designated places from where sanitation workers collect garbage deposited by people.

However, efforts have been made by three civic bodies to reduce the number of such yards, and instead carry out door-to-door garbage collection to make the city look cleaner.

''We have already installed 70 compactors, and closed 300 dhalaos. And, our vision is to soon make north Delhi, dhalao-free,'' North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Other two mayors said the south corporation and the east corporation also shared the vision for a better Delhi.

Suryan said the municipal corporations have aimed to make Delhi garbage free in the next six months and the Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) system is being installed at all dhalaos.

The NDMC as part of this vision will also carry out intensive sanitation drive to make the city cleaner and lend it a more aesthetic look, a senior official said.

''An anti-dengue campaign will be started on a large scale by the north corporation, with rallies, events, fogging drives being part of it, from October 2, to keep vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue under control,'' he said.

Over 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 210, according to a civic report released on Monday.

In this month alone, 87 cases have been recorded till September 18, which is about 41 per cent of the cumulative cases.

